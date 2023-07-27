Korean War veterans from Laredo share memories on 70th anniversary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - July 27, 2023, marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean Conflict, a war that called upon thousands of brave men and women to serve their nation. While the Korean War Association had dozens of members in Laredo, the passage of time has taken its toll, leaving only a few veterans to share their memories of the “Forgotten War.”

Ernesto Sanchez, aged 94, Paulino Lucio Jr., aged 92, and Nicolas Nanez, aged 93, are among the remaining five members of the local Korean War Association. This once-thriving group, which once had 55 members, has dwindled over the years as many of their fellow soldiers have passed away. Despite this, the surviving veterans are determined to keep the memory of the Korean War alive.

“I promise if I’m the last, people will know about the Korean War. It will never be forgotten,” said Sanchez, reflecting the unwavering dedication of these veterans to preserve the history of the conflict.

For Lucio, the last day of the war remains etched in his memory. “On July 27th, we couldn’t sleep. They didn’t let us sleep. We worked all day and night in the trenches. We carried our ammunition to the closest part of the terrain to fire all that we can to the enemy. We got some casualties, but we didn’t see them. I didn’t see them,” he recalled.

These veterans bear the weight of their experiences 70 years later. Nanez, who was 19 at the time he served, vividly remembers the harsh conditions of Korea. “Getting up in the morning with 30 below zero in the morning, ice up to our knees and everything,” he recounted. Assigned to search for hidden enemy devices, Nanez described his role as a minesweeper. “My regular job was minesweeper. I usually had to go. When we used to move, I was one of the first ones to go to the place where we were going to move and clean it up of mines,” he explained.

Sanchez, who witnessed the enemy in disguise, shared a poignant memory of the casualties they encountered: “They were dressed as trees, but there were no trees, only stumps. I talked to God, ‘I’m going crazy, I’ve never seen trees walking.’ So we rolled some grenades and they rolled into the mines. I started crying because we had killed human beings, but a priest said, ‘It’s them or yours.’”

The Korean War changed these men forever, leaving them with a deep bond that transcends time and service. “We have such beautiful respect. We see another veteran from another war, we hug them. It’s something in ourselves,” Sanchez expressed.

Although Lucio and Sanchez served in Korea without knowing each other, fate brought them together on their way back home to Laredo after their service. Today, they, along with Nanez, represent the heart and soul of the local Korean War Association.

As the years pass, these veterans are committed to sharing their stories of sacrifice and valor. “We are all like brothers. I didn’t have any brothers, only sisters. So I treat them like they are my brothers,” Sanchez said, reflecting on the camaraderie forged on the battlefield.

While the conflict may have officially lasted three years, the impact of the Korean War endures to this day, with thousands still unaccounted for, including many from Laredo. The three veterans, driven by the memory of their fallen comrades, vow to continue sharing their experiences with future generations to ensure that the “Forgotten War” is never truly forgotten.

“It’s called the Forgotten War, but it will never be forgotten, much less for people who lost their sons or daughters. So that’s why we’re here,” Sanchez stated emphatically, hopeful that their stories will keep the memory of the Korean War alive and honor those who served and sacrificed in the name of freedom.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.