Laredo health officials honored by Mexico for COVID-19 response efforts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Health officials in Laredo, along with the city itself, are receiving recognition from Mexico’s National Congress for their commendable efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino, along with Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain and other officials, were presented with an award for their outstanding work in boosting the local vaccination rate and implementing a bi-national strategy that facilitated vaccination of Mexican citizens at the international bridges.

Noraida Negron, a spokesperson for the City of Laredo, shared insights into the community’s collective efforts, stating, “We had the highest percentage of cases at one point, right at the very beginning, but we were able to turn it around quickly. Not a lot of many cities can say that, and we were able to do that and turn it around, to having the most percentage of people vaccinated. Not just with one vaccine, but with the two vaccines that were necessary at the time. We did that with multiple vaccination drives. We were able to help all of our different neighbors, of course, with the vaccinations at the bridges with our sister city of Nuevo Laredo. But we were able to pretty much help out a lot of people, a lot of different entities, here in our community.”

An additional noteworthy point is that Laredo’s Mayor, Dr. Trevino, served as the health authority during this critical period, spearheading the city’s response and coordination efforts.

