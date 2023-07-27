Laredo police look for burglarly suspect

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This week’s most wanted is 19-year-old Daniel Amador.

Amador is being charged with burglary of a building.

The case began yesterday at 3 a.m. when police responded to the 3200 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

When they got there, police found a broken window and were able to put things together with some surveillance video.

Officer Jose Espinoza says, “They were able to see a male individual going into the business and attempting to ransack the cash register. Fortunately, the business owner did not have any money inside the register, so no money was taken from the business.”

Investigators were able to name Amador as a suspect in the case.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or on the crime stoppers app.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.