Laredo police, TxDOT’s first-ever Bike Rodeo and Summer Safety Fair

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to promote bike safety and skills among young riders, the Laredo Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are set to host a first-ever Bike Rodeo and Summer Safety Fair at Slaughter Park tomorrow. This fun-filled safety event promises a day of education and excitement for kids ages 5 and up.

Parents and legal guardians are required to attend the event alongside their young cyclists, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants. The community is encouraged to bring their own bikes and helmets, and for those who may not have them, bike rentals and helmet fittings will be available on-site.

Kids attending the Bike Rodeo and Summer Safety Fair will have the opportunity to receive bike safety inspections and engage in skills training to enhance their road safety awareness. A trail ride will be organized, allowing young riders to put their newfound skills to the test.

Raul Leal, representing TXDOT, expressed the importance of teaching children the necessary road safety precautions while cycling. He emphasized the need for children to be aware of motorists, obey traffic signs, and for drivers to be mindful of young cyclists, especially with the upcoming back-to-school season.

The event will be held on Friday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Slaughter Park located at 202 N. Stone Avenue. To further excite participants, bikes will be raffled, giving kids a chance to win their very own set of wheels. Additionally, the first 100 registered participants will receive brand-new helmets.

For any inquiries regarding the event, the community can call 956-795-2900.

