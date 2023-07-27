Local merchants set for tax-free weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tax-free weekend is only a few weeks away.

You can start making your shopping plans the second weekend of August when the tax-free weekend takes place from the 11th to the 13th.

Here at home, LISD is the first school district to get their kids in the classroom when they start on the 9th.

UISD students head back the following week on the 15th.

However, for some downtown merchants there used to be better days.

Eugenio Canche, with Las Novedadas store, in downtown Laredo told us,” People buy a lot online, but the main factor, in my opinion, is that there are a lot of people that are buying direct in Mexico. Whether it’s Nuevo Laredo, Guadalajara, or Monterrey, they are bringing in their own goods direct from China at a lower price. That’s one of the main factors.”

Despite that, Canche says they are offering a lot of bargains.

