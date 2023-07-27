Operation Border Health sees over one thousand patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the last week, the Texas State Guard, public health agencies, and many volunteers have been working together to provide free health services.

Operation Border Health Preparedness has served over 1,200 patients in Laredo since Monday.

Over 300 military members, 200 state and county employees, and countless other volunteers have made this event possible.

It’s not too late to take advantage -- however, hours will be limited tomorrow for those providing dental and vision services.

Lizette Limon, with the operation, says, “Tomorrow they will only be seeing individuals until 12 o’clock, so the numbers will be less than what we have been seeing these past four days. Due to the fact that these providers are from out of state, they do travel to Laredo to help us out during these events. And they do have to travel back home.”

Tomorrow, Friday, July 28th, will be the last day to get these services.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and will stay open until 3:30 p.m.

However, hours will be limited for those seeking dental and vision services -- those will only be available until noon.

Organizers say no proof of insurance or citizenship is needed.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.