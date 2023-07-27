Shop Local
Report: US gun suicides reached record high in 2022

FILE - Gun deaths are down overall, but the rate of people using them to kill themselves is up.
FILE - Gun deaths are down overall, but the rate of people using them to kill themselves is up.(Pexels via MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - One person died from a firearm-related injury every 11 minutes in the U.S. last year, more than 48,000 people total, according to a report by John Hopkins University.

A drop in firearm homicides helped drive that number down from 2021, but the total did not decrease as much as it should have. The reason is that gun-related suicides are up to a new record high.

For the first time, the rate of gun suicides among Black adolescents 10 to 19 years old surpassed that of white children.

According to John Hopkins University, guns continue to be responsible for most deaths among American teens for the fifth year in a row.

Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to connect with a trained mental health counselor.

