Severe congestion grips Loop 20 due to traffic at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a report stating that heavy traffic flow along World Trade Bridge has led to severe congestion on Loop 20, impacting the daily commute of drivers in the area. Both flyovers from I-35 into Mines Road have been closed.

As a result of the ongoing congestion, traffic on Loop 20 has come to a standstill, with the backups extending all the way to Doctors Hospital, creating significant disruption for commuters and causing delays in reaching their destinations.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and exercise patience.

