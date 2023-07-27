Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Severe congestion grips Loop 20 due to traffic at World Trade Bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a report stating that heavy traffic flow along World Trade Bridge has led to severe congestion on Loop 20, impacting the daily commute of drivers in the area. Both flyovers from I-35 into Mines Road have been closed.

As a result of the ongoing congestion, traffic on Loop 20 has come to a standstill, with the backups extending all the way to Doctors Hospital, creating significant disruption for commuters and causing delays in reaching their destinations.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and exercise patience.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Confrontation between criminal organizations and military reported outside Nuevo Laredo
Cuatro Vientos rollover accident claims three lives
Several factors may have contributed to car crash that killed three children, according to Laredo police
Several victims of Monday’s fatal accident remain hospitalized
Several victims of Monday’s fatal accident remain hospitalized

Latest News

Texas Tax-Free Weekend
Local merchants set for tax-free weekend
Texas Tax-Free Weekend
Texas Tax-Free Weekend taking place
Laredo police, TxDOT’s first-ever Bike Rodeo and Summer Safety Fair
Laredo police, TxDOT’s first-ever Bike Rodeo and Summer Safety Fair
Laredo police, TxDOT’s first-ever Bike Rodeo and Summer Safety Fair
Laredo police, TxDOT’s first-ever Bike Rodeo and Summer Safety Fair
Operation Border Health Preparedness
Operation Border Health sees over one thousand patients