Tragic accident sparks joint effort to educate on safety measures

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The loss of three young lives in a tragic accident earlier this week has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting a united effort by law enforcement and transportation authorities to educate and raise awareness on crucial safety measures.

Authorities gathered to emphasize the importance of seat belt usage and secure restraint for children while traveling in vehicles, urging drivers to be more vigilant in various road conditions.

At a press conference held on Thursday, July 27, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and local law enforcement authorities addressed the pressing issue of road safety. The recent accident underscored the need for greater awareness and compliance with safety regulations to prevent further tragedies.

Epigmenio Gonzalez, the district engineer for TxDOT’s Laredo district, shared a deeply personal connection to this issue. Gonzalez opened up about losing his niece to an accident, struggling to find words as he spoke, “Obviously, it’s extremely difficult for me to talk about it, but again, I realize that whatever I can do to help prevent other families from going through the same experience and pain is important. It’s something that changes your life. Nobody expects to lose a loved one. My niece was 24 years old, so, it’s just... it’s difficult.”

In addition to seat belt usage, authorities also called for heightened awareness while driving, taking into account various road conditions and potential hazards. Regular vehicle maintenance and upkeep were highlighted as crucial factors in ensuring safer road conditions for all drivers.

