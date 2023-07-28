Shop Local
Ariana Grande’s messy new relationship, Barbie movie review, Golden Bachelor allegations + The Bachelorette recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some headlines going into the weekend (8:49) and go more in-depth with topics like Ariana Grande’s messy new relationship (31:48), a review of the ‘Barbie’ movie (37:08) and the allegations against the Golden Bachelor (47:28). Plus, catch their weekly recap of The Bachelorette (51:12).

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Car crashes with tree in north Laredo’s Winfield area
Confrontation between criminal organizations and military reported outside Nuevo Laredo
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Several victims of Monday’s fatal accident remain hospitalized
