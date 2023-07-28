Bike Rodeo and Summer Safety Fair promotes safe roads for drivers and bicyclists

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first-ever Bike Rodeo and Summer Safety Fair took place on Friday evening.

TxDOT patterned with Laredo Police to educate residents on how to keep roads free from accidents.

Organizers put on bike safety checks and gave out new bicycle helmets.

Part of the goal was to educate the public on how to share the road with other bicyclists and cars.

Another was to remind younger riders to start forming good habits.

“Aside from the bike rodeo, it’s a summer safety fair; we want to emphasize the importance of people using motor vehicles on public roads and using their seatbelts,” said Sgt. Jonathan Castillo with the Laredo Police Department. “It’s like TxDOT says, ‘If you love them, click it’. We want to make sure our children are safe and educated in knowing that there is an importance to the equipment provided by your vehicle.”

Based off this year’s turnout, the goal is to bring back the fair every year.

