Carjacking victim shares terrifying encounter with armed man; suspect remains at large

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities continued to search for a suspect who is believed to be tied to multiple carjacking incidents on Thursday evening.

Laredo Police say the first incident happened in south Laredo, the second was on the city’s west side and at some point, in between, a robbery took place.

One of the individuals who was victimized was a man who we are calling “Kevin” for the sake of his protection.

Laredo Police say Kevin’s interaction with the suspect was the start of many incidents.

Kevin said he was clearing out some of his belongings from his car outside his house in south Laredo, when his mom approached him to tell him that a suspicious man was getting near his vehicle.

The man approached Kevin and his mom and asked them to take him to the Greyhound bus terminal downtown in exchange for $1,000.

After Kevin declined the offer, Kevin says the man displayed a gun and threatened to kill him and his mother and little brother who was also outside.

“He told us no, everyone is coming with me. All of you get in the car, and my mom told him: “No, no, we don’t want any trouble”, said Kevin. “I told him take the car, and just leave us alone please we don’t want any trouble that’s fine, you can take it and he started making threats: “No, no, you all are going to come with me you are going to call the police, you better get or I’m going to kill you all”.

After a heated discussion between the suspect, the family rushed inside their neighbor’s house and called police.

The suspect decided to take Kevin’s vehicle and fled the scene.

According to police, the suspect then stopped at a business to demand a cellphone and then he took off.

The suspect then stole another car at the 3700 block of Santa Cleotilde.

During this time, police had been told about the alleged crimes.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and has tattoos on his face.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or whereabouts, you are urged to call police at 956-795-2800.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.