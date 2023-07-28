Communities in Schools of Laredo hosting ‘Back to the 80′s Party’ fundraiser

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A blast from the past is hoping to raise money for a good cause.

Communities in School of Laredo is hosting a fundraiser for this year’s outreach efforts.

The organization helps keep at-risk youth in school, empowering them with tools and resources to meet their potential.

Coordinators help form a relationship with students and urge them to stay in school and graduate.

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, the group is hosting an 80′s-style fundraiser to help support that mission.

There are currently several tables still available for the group’s fundraiser, but that won’t last long.

You can find more information about the group’s mission here.

