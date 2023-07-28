Shop Local
Hot conditions

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and muggy in the 80s with some sun and a few clouds.

The heat advisories across south Texas aren’t completely gone. Corpus Christi and Kingsville will be under a heat advisory this afternoon until 7pm and possibly over the weekend. There heat index values will range from 110 to 114, while in Webb due to drier air, heat index values are expected to range from 105 to 109.

This afternoon hot and humid to hot and dry, a high of 104 with southeasterly wind up to 13MPH.

In the evening, increasing clouds, warm and muggy with a low of 78 with gusts up to 22MPH.

Hot and partly sunny to mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the triple digits.

By early next week it is likely for the return of heat advisories across South Texas with heat index values of 110 or higher.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

