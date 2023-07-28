Korean War Veterans reflect 70 years after conflict’s end

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thursday marked 70 years since the end of the Korean conflict.

Earlier this year, the remains of a soldier who fought in the Korean War were confirmed to be those of a Laredoan.

The number of veterans alive to tell their story is becoming less and less.

Three of the groups members are sharing their thoughts about their fellow brother returning home and how they want future generations to remember a war often referred to as forgotten.

In downtown Laredo on Jarvis Plaza, you will find a monument engraved with the names of the soldiers killed during World War Two and the Korean War.

There are also six names of soldiers who served during the Korean War who remain missing in action.

After 70 years the remains of one of those soldiers has been found and after so many years, he is finally coming home.

“Washington, the Defense POW MIA, according to the agency announced that Army Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia jr. 22. of Laredo died as a prisoner of war during the Korean War has been accounted for. Garcia will be buried in Laredo, Texas. Ay Chanito. You made our day because he used to live two and a half blocks from my house,” said Ernesto Sanchez.

It’s the news that Sanchez and other Korean War Veterans have been waiting for, out of the six still missing, Army Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia Jr. will finally come home.

They are the last of the five members part of the Korean War Association ..

“It makes me feel proud when I meet some people who say “Are you still with the association?” I say yes but I’m not too many,” said Korean War Veteran Paulino Lucio.

Paulino Lucio Jr. 92, Nicolas Nanez, 93, and Sanchez, 94 all served for over a year in Korea between 1950 to 1953.

While they remember the conflict, coming home was a different experience for all three men.

After the service, Nicolas went back to work at a theatre.

The first day, he saw the love of his life.

“And all of a sudden, when I got to the theatre the first thing I saw was my wife,” said Nanez.

For Paulino, reuniting with his mother was short lived.

“When I got back, she was very happy, and we went to Mexico to pray. Just her and I. The following day she passed away. But I came back to see her,” said Lucio.

All three men married, and had families but as the years go by, they want future generations to help keep the stories alive of those who served, especially those still missing from home.

“We would like to find all - all that were left there. It’s sad but the families gave somebody so we can be free,” said Sanchez.

There are over 7,000 Americans still unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Army Sergeant Garcia will be buried here in Laredo.

This upcoming Oct. 14, the trio said they hope to be at the service to welcome their fellow brother back home.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.