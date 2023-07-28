LAPS looking for animal lovers to volunteer at shelter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that looks out for our furry friends is in need of an extra set of hands to continue its mission.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for some friendly faces who are willing to donate their time for the love of animals.

In an effort to continue to care for the pets at the shelter, LAPS needs additional volunteers to be able to help with some of the duties that come along with taking care of pets.

“There’s a bunch of things that you can help out with, from washing food bowls and water bowls to doing laundry, to helping cut the grass, doing yardwork, change the water in the pools, walk the dogs, put them in playgroups so we have a little bit of everything,” said Cynthia Gutierrez. “Especially right now in the summer, it’s like the pools making sure to check that they have fresh water so we are constantly doing water checks throughout the day.”

Volunteers who are 16 or 17 will need a parent or guardian to sign off on the application.

Gutierrez says the shelter will provide double community service hours for those who donate their time at the shelter.

