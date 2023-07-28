Laredo Animal Care Services to waive pet adoption fees this weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to adopt a furry friend, the Laredo Animal Care Services is waving the adoption fees on Friday and Saturday for anyone interested.

The center is holding its Empty the Shelters adoption event.

Currently, the shelter has over 400 dogs and 100 cats available for adoption and foster.

For those who cannot commit to adopting, there is also a growing need for fosters at the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering a furry friend, the center will be open on Friday until 7 p.m. and then Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They are located at the 5200 block of Maher Avenue.

For more information call, (956) 625-1860.

