Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Animal Care Services to waive pet adoption fees this weekend

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to adopt a furry friend, the Laredo Animal Care Services is waving the adoption fees on Friday and Saturday for anyone interested.

The center is holding its Empty the Shelters adoption event.

Currently, the shelter has over 400 dogs and 100 cats available for adoption and foster.

For those who cannot commit to adopting, there is also a growing need for fosters at the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering a furry friend, the center will be open on Friday until 7 p.m. and then Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They are located at the 5200 block of Maher Avenue.

For more information call, (956) 625-1860.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Car crashes with tree in north Laredo’s Winfield area
Car crashes with tree in north Laredo’s Winfield area
Confrontation between criminal organizations and military reported outside Nuevo Laredo
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Several victims of Monday’s fatal accident remain hospitalized
Several victims of Monday’s fatal accident remain hospitalized

Latest News

Teen donates sporting goods to Webb County PAL Boxing Gym
Laredo City Council to discuss proposed budget during special meeting
Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings
Carjacking victim shares terrifying encounter with armed man; suspect remains at large
Carjacking victim shares terrifying details with armed man; suspect remains at large
Laredo Animal Care Services to waive pet adoption fees this weekend