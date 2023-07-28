Shop Local
Laredo City Council to discuss proposed budget during special meeting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After more than a month without a meeting, City Council is set to reconvene on Monday, July 31.

During the first and only meeting of July, Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb will give a presentation on the proposed budget for 2023/2024.

A proposal on the capital improvement plan will also be discussed.

In that plan, water infrastructure and the binational park are the key themes, but one long-term issue is getting a special spotlight.

“I would like to see our investments in our bridges. Our projections are conservative at five percent per year, but we know that the possibility could be for a dramatic increase because of all the world events, because the fact that companies are going to Mexico and manufacturing there,” said Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa. “So, we want to be prepared for future growth, so the City of Laredo can remain the number one inland port.”

City council will meet at the city council chambers at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

