Laredo Parks Dept. to hold Splash Pad Bash

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredoans looking for a chance to beat the heat will have an opportunity to do so during this weekend’s Splash Pad Bash!

In celebration of Parks and Recreation Month the City of Laredo will be hosting another family event at Father McNaboe Park.

There will be water slides, music, bike rides, face painting and hot dogs for the community to enjoy.

Councilmember Vanessa Perez said there are a lot of moving parts that go into bringing these events to life.

“It does take a lot of work to plan these events and I want to thank the parks and rec department for putting in the effort and of course whenever you have sponsors, it always helps make the event so much more than what we would have make them without their help so private public partnerships are very important for making these events enjoyable for the public,” said Perez. “Our families enjoy it, our kids deserve it.”

Perez also adds that it’s a great treat to provide families with some entertainment during the summer.

Now this event will take place on Saturday, July 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Father McNaboe Park.

