Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of two carjackings Thursday evening.

According to Laredo Police, a man with a gun, wearing a red shirt, white shorts and tattoos on his face. is being sought out by law enforcement.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Both cars have already been located.

One of them was allegedly stolen at the 2000 block of Boulanger and the other in the 3700 block of Santa Cleotilde.

