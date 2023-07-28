Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of two carjackings Thursday evening.

According to Laredo Police, a man with a gun, wearing a red shirt, white shorts and tattoos on his face. is being sought out by law enforcement.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Both cars have already been located.

One of them was allegedly stolen at the 2000 block of Boulanger and the other in the 3700 block of Santa Cleotilde.

