Laredo Police searching for suspect tied to carjackings and robbery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A city-wide manhunt is underway after several carjackings are reported in a span of a few hours Thursday afternoon.

Laredo Police are looking for a man with several tattoos on his face.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and white shorts and is believed to be armed.

This comes after carjacking was reported at the 2000 block of Boulanger Street.

Shortly after, a second was reported in west Laredo at the 3700 block of Santa Cleotilde Avenue and a robbery took place somewhere in between.

All of this happened in just the span of a few hours.

Laredo Assistant Police Chief Miguel Rodriguez said that so far only three victims have come forward.

According to Rodriguez, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victims if they did not surrender their belongings.

Some of the items that were stolen were cellphones, wallets, and purses.

Rodriguez said they are still in the early stages of the investigation...

“We engaged on trying to find the subject, but at that moment, everything was very fluid, so what we have right now is that the second car that was taken, it was taken from another person, and the car that he had initially taken was left at that location,” said Rodriguez.

Police believe the carjacker had help in committing these crimes.

As for the victims, none of them were injured.

The suspect was wearing a red shirt, white shorts, and has tattoos on his face.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect you are urged to call 911 or, you can use the Laredo Police App.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.