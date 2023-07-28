Pet of the Week: Lucky

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, little Lucky is hoping to get lucky and find a new place to call home!

Lucky is a Labrador boxer mix who is roughly one year old.

He is part of a litter of five dogs, so he and his siblings are all up for adoption.

He has plenty of energy and is very good to take on walks or even runs at the park.

Lucky is also the perfect size for an outdoor and indoor pet but of course during the summer you want to keep him indoors.

If you would like to adopt Lucky, you can call 956-724-8364.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.