Teen donates sporting goods to Webb County PAL Boxing Gym

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Due to inflation, purchasing supplies for exercising can be quite costly; however, Webb County youth received a special surprise from a young teenager who is giving back to his community.

On Friday, 16-year-old Eric Cho, along with family members and friends gave out sport shirts, jackets and even backpacks to those at the Webb Count Sheriff’s Office Pals Boxing Gym.

Cho believes it’s important that kids across the county continue to stay fit and healthy.

He said he enjoys seeing the smiles on kids’ faces.

“This is something that I really enjoy doing and so like, I think when you find something that you find fun doing like really think about and things like that,” said Cho. “I honestly love every part of it, even on the boring parts like sitting on hold for like an hour talking to an organization that I want to visit next week and something like that, and all of that stuff is part of the process I really enjoy it, so that is what helps.”

Cho said that he has been helping kids in need and so far, he has collected roughly $45,000 worth of clothes, sports equipment, and more.

He plans to expand his aid across other cities in south Texas.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.