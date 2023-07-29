Shop Local
Exxon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Exxon
Exxon(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.88 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.94.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $82.91 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM

