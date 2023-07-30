105F Heat Most of This Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass over the southern Great Plains shows signs of becoming more pronounced above southern Texas with 105F+ heat returning for most of this week. The pattern of humid late nights and mornings with lower afternoon humidity will continue. Lifted air is not buoyant enough to produce anything more than small cumulus clouds.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.