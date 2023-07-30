Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

105F Heat Most of This Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass over the southern Great Plains shows signs of becoming more pronounced above southern Texas with 105F+ heat returning for most of this week. The pattern of humid late nights and mornings with lower afternoon humidity will continue. Lifted air is not buoyant enough to produce anything more than small cumulus clouds.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings
Carjacking victim shares terrifying encounter with armed man; suspect remains at large
Migrants seen wading past buoy barrier in the Rio Grande
Migrants seen wading past buoy barrier in the Rio Grande
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Rigoberto Barrientos and Kevin Green
Zapata resident files lawsuit against sheriff’s office claiming excessive force
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo

Latest News

Hot conditions
Hot conditions
Hot conditions
Hot conditions
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Heat Continues, Slight Shower Chance Friday
It’s going to be a scorcher
It’s going to be a scorcher