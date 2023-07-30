Las Vegas puts home win streak on the line against Dallas

Dallas Wings (14-10, 8-5 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (22-2, 13-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -10.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts Dallas aiming to continue its 11-game home winning streak.

The Aces are 13-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is 16-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wings are 8-5 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 6.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wings won 80-78 in the last matchup on July 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: A'ja Wilson is scoring 20.8 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Wings: 8-2, averaging 88.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.