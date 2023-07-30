Shop Local
Teen Arrested after Chase Ensues in Zapata

Teen is arrested after chase ensues in Zapata
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 17-year-old is arrested after a chase with police unfolds in Zapata.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Deputies with the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office saw two cars leaving the scene after getting cold out to the 100 Block of 4th Street, according to the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office.

A Deputy made a traffic stop with a blu pick-up truck -- while another deputy alerted other officers a black Malibu was headed toward the state highway. Once deputies caught up with the black Malibu, they tried to make a traffic stop. The driver ignored the deputies which resulted in a chase. Once the chase ended the 17-year-old was arrested by deputies. Four people, including two children, were moved to a safe location.

The driver was charged with Evading Arrest with a vehicle and two counts of endangering a child. Police found an AR-Style Rifle.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

