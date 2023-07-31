Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo to discuss increasing the distance between tobacco shops and schools

By Lisely Garza
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a month hiatus, Laredo City Council is back in full swing.

Councilmembers will discuss a number of topics in relation to the city’s youth.

During Monday’s meeting, members will discuss a possible ordinance that would increase the distance of e-cigarettes and tobacco shops near schools to prevent teens from smoking.

Members will also redefine businesses that sell e-cigarettes and tobacco shops.

The city will also discuss a possible youth curfew that would determine what time minors can be out in the streets before getting in trouble.

According to the city code of ordinances, the curfew is midnight to 6 a.m. on any day of the week.

That is set to be discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Councilmembers will also speak about waiving the fees for garage and yard sales for the days of Aug. 11 and Aug. 13 in observance of National Garage Sale Day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club Laredo closed for day
Fire breaks out at Laredo Sam’s Club
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings
Carjacking victim shares terrifying encounter with armed man; suspect remains at large
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
105F Heat Most of This Week

Latest News

City of Laredo to discuss increasing the distance between tobacco shops and schools
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Hot, Then Hotter
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
School vaccination: What you need to know before school starts