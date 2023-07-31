City of Laredo to discuss increasing the distance between tobacco shops and schools

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a month hiatus, Laredo City Council is back in full swing.

Councilmembers will discuss a number of topics in relation to the city’s youth.

During Monday’s meeting, members will discuss a possible ordinance that would increase the distance of e-cigarettes and tobacco shops near schools to prevent teens from smoking.

Members will also redefine businesses that sell e-cigarettes and tobacco shops.

The city will also discuss a possible youth curfew that would determine what time minors can be out in the streets before getting in trouble.

According to the city code of ordinances, the curfew is midnight to 6 a.m. on any day of the week.

That is set to be discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Councilmembers will also speak about waiving the fees for garage and yard sales for the days of Aug. 11 and Aug. 13 in observance of National Garage Sale Day.

