City of Laredo and nonprofit to shed light on increase in drug overdoses

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo continues to see an increase in drug overdoses, with a total of 43 deaths reported so far this year.

In an effort to shed light on this epidemic, the City of Laredo is hosting an overdose awareness proclamation this Tuesday at the Laredo Fire Department building on Del Mar.

Marina Moreno-Medina, a mother who lost her son to a drug overdose created Myke’s Purpose, a nonprofit organization that seeks to raise awareness on the dangers of drugs.

Moreno-Medina urges parents to help their children if they suspect that they might be using drugs.

“To the parents I just tell them to be more aware of their kids, what they are doing, who they are hanging around with, check them out, see if they… I don’t know, if they’re always asleep or tired, check more up on them and be more there for them,” said Moreno-Medina.

In collaboration with the City of Laredo, Myke’s purpose overdose awareness will also hold a 5k run and walk and health fair this Saturday at North Central Park.

The health fair starts at 5:30 p.m. and the run begins at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on registration click here.

