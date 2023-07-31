Fire breaks out at Laredo Sam’s Club

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a retail store in west Laredo Monday morning.

The incident happened at the 4800 block of San Bernardo on Monday, July 31 at around 2:46 a.m.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the Sam’s Club store and found smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to enter the building and found a refrigerator on fire.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

According to the fire department the building was empty during the time of the fire.

The store manager was notified and a fire investigator was called to the scene.

Sam’s Club officials say that the Laredo location is closed for the day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.