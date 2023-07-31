Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Gateway Community Health Center recognized ahead of National Health Center Week

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A local clinic that provides medical services to the public was recognized during last week’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Officials with the Gateway Community Health Center were on hand as commissioners proclaimed August 6 to the 12 as ‘National Health Center’ Week.

Elmo Lopez, the CEO of Gateway Community Health Center said efforts are being made to combat Laredo’s medically under-served community.

“Well, we have residency program at gateway in conjunction with the university of the incarnate world.  We have 24 medical residents that are physicians, rotating, and finishing up their studies, so they can become doctors and hopefully most of them will stay here in Laredo,” said Lopez.

Gateway will also be holding a back-to-school health fair on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their central clinic at 1515 Pappas Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings
Carjacking victim shares terrifying encounter with armed man; suspect remains at large
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
105F Heat Most of This Week
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Rigoberto Barrientos and Kevin Green
Zapata resident files lawsuit against sheriff’s office claiming excessive force

Latest News

(File)
Laredo Fire Department extinguishes two vehicle fires reported on Saturday
6a newscast recording
Gateway Community Health Center recognized ahead of National Health Center Week
Tecolotes mascot Tico helps South Texas Food Bank prepare meals
Tecolotes mascot Tico helps South Texas Food Bank prepare meals
6a newscast recording
Tecolotes mascot Tico helps South Texas Food Bank prepare meals