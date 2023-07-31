Gateway Community Health Center recognized ahead of National Health Center Week

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A local clinic that provides medical services to the public was recognized during last week’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Officials with the Gateway Community Health Center were on hand as commissioners proclaimed August 6 to the 12 as ‘National Health Center’ Week.

Elmo Lopez, the CEO of Gateway Community Health Center said efforts are being made to combat Laredo’s medically under-served community.

“Well, we have residency program at gateway in conjunction with the university of the incarnate world. We have 24 medical residents that are physicians, rotating, and finishing up their studies, so they can become doctors and hopefully most of them will stay here in Laredo,” said Lopez.

Gateway will also be holding a back-to-school health fair on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their central clinic at 1515 Pappas Street.

