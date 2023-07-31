Grass fire causing road closures in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire is causing road closures for drivers in south Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, a grass fire reported adjacent to the southbound lanes of Cuatro Vientos and La Pita Mangana Road has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of Cuatro Vientos.

Motorists are being advised drive with caution and expect delays.

Fire officials have been called to the scene and they are working on extinguishing the blaze.

