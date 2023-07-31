Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Grass fire causing road closures in south Laredo

Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews fight Temple grass fire
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire is causing road closures for drivers in south Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, a grass fire reported adjacent to the southbound lanes of Cuatro Vientos and La Pita Mangana Road has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of Cuatro Vientos.

Motorists are being advised drive with caution and expect delays.

Fire officials have been called to the scene and they are working on extinguishing the blaze.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club Laredo closed for day
Fire breaks out at Laredo Sam’s Club
Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings
Carjacking victim shares terrifying encounter with armed man; suspect remains at large
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
105F Heat Most of This Week
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo

Latest News

Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Yellow trucking firm lays off its 30,000 U.S. workers; Laredo workers affected
Yellow trucking firm lays off its 30,000 U.S. workers; Laredo workers affected
Car accident generic
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
OYS SECONDARY WATER
KGNS On Your Side: City of Laredo’s plans for a secondary water source