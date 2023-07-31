Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hot, Then Hotter

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass remains above our shallow layer of humid gulf air. Not only will this system control our weather during the 7 day forecast period, but there is every indication that this system will become more pronounced, and the temperatures even higher during the second half of the forecast period. I am not expecting rain.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club Laredo closed for day
Fire breaks out at Laredo Sam’s Club
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings
Carjacking victim shares terrifying encounter with armed man; suspect remains at large
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
105F Heat Most of This Week

Latest News

Triple digit heat
Triple digit heat
Triple digit heat
Triple digit heat
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
105F Heat Most of This Week
Hot conditions
Hot conditions