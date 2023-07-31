Laredo Fire Department extinguishes two vehicle fires reported on Saturday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating two vehicle fires that were reported on Saturday.

The first incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters were called out to the 600 block of Susie Drive where they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to put out the flames without any injuries.

Two other vehicles nearby sustained some minor damage.

In a separate incident, fire crews responded to the 1600 block of Tulum Drive at around 2 p.m.

They were able to put that fire out and turned the vehicle over back to the owner.

There were also no injuries in this case.

