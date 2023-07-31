LISD aims to make mental health a top priority this school year

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While summer vacation is still underway for several Laredo-area students, teachers at one school district are already preparing for another year of learning.

On Monday morning, LISD teachers at Farias Elementary School were seen setting up their classrooms and getting all their supplies in order before the first day of school.

As thousands of teachers and students get ready for a fresh new year, district officials are making it a priority to focus on mental health by implementing additional training taught by licensed professional counselors.

Rosina Martínez Silva, the director of social emotional wellness and learning support says it’s all an effort to help students with their overall well-being so they can be successful in the classrooms.

“It’s going to train individuals on youth mental health first aid so that they know what the children are going through and to identify children in need and all sorts of employees are going to get all sorts of training,”, said Martinez Silva. “We have training for administrators, for counselors for parents, for our students, so we’re very excited about this.”

This initiative is part of a 7.2-million-dollar grant that was awarded to SCAN/LISD back in January to implement additional mental health services.

The first day of classes for LISD students is Wednesday, August 9th; meanwhile UISD students will return on Tuesday, August 15th.

