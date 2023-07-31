Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Local church to host youth conferebce

Iglesia Cristiana Misericordia invites young Laredoans to Pursuit Conference
By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Iglesia Cristiana Misericordia is inviting students from all churches to join them for an annual conference right before the start of the new school year.

It will be held from August 3rd through the 6th and will feature guest speakers from across the country and even Canada.

The Pursuit Conference will be at the church which is located at 4519 East Del Mar.

For more information you can follow the conference page on Instagram @pursuitconf.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings
Carjacking victim shares terrifying encounter with armed man; suspect remains at large
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
105F Heat Most of This Week
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Rigoberto Barrientos and Kevin Green
Zapata resident files lawsuit against sheriff’s office claiming excessive force

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Pursuit Conference
The suspect was caught at a Laredo Port of Entry.
Man wanted for Sex Crime Caught at Laredo Port of Entry
The suspect had been wanted out of the Webb County Sheriff's Office.
Man wanted for sex crime caught at Laredo Port of Entry
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
105F Heat Most of This Week