Local church to host youth conferebce

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Iglesia Cristiana Misericordia is inviting students from all churches to join them for an annual conference right before the start of the new school year.

It will be held from August 3rd through the 6th and will feature guest speakers from across the country and even Canada.

The Pursuit Conference will be at the church which is located at 4519 East Del Mar.

For more information you can follow the conference page on Instagram @pursuitconf.

