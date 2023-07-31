Man accused of crashing and killing LISD Police officer makes first court appearance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man accused of causing the death of Laredo I.S.D. Police Officer Robin Rodriguez back in March made his first appearance on Monday at the 111th District Court.

Robin Rodriguez was off-duty when Roman Ortiz-Velasco allegedly crashed into him.

According to arrest documents, Velasco was unaware that he was involved in a crash.

Velasco’s next court hearing will happen on August 16.

A pre-trial hearing is set to for Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. and jury selection for December 18 at 8 a.m.

Velazco remains at the Webb County Jail.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.