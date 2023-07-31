Man wanted for sex crime caught at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officers with Customs and Border Protection catch a man wanted for an alleged sex crime with a child. It happened this past Wednesday when 64-year-old Jose Ramiro Ramos Reinero was taken in for secondary inspection at the Gateway to the Americas pedestrian bridge. A background check showed he was wanted by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for indecency with a child.

He was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

