Man wanted for Sex Crime Caught at Laredo Port of Entry

Accused of Indecency with a Child
The suspect had been wanted out of the Webb County Sheriff's Office.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officers with Customs and Border Protection catch a man wanted for an alleged sex crime with a child. It happened this past Wednesday when 64-year-old Jose Ramiro Ramos Reinero was taken in for secondary inspection at the Gateway to the Americas pedestrian bridge. A background check showed he was wanted by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for indecency with a child.

He was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

