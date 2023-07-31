Shop Local
School vaccination: What you need to know before school starts

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials with the Laredo Independent School District met on Monday to discuss some of the necessary preparations needed before students return to class.

One of the subjects was the necessary vaccinations students must have.

It is recommended parents check their kids’ immunization records and make sure all of their shots are up to date.

Parents should also check to see if there are any medications or other restrictions so they can have the necessary documentation ready before classes start on Aug. 9.

“In case there’s a reason why they don’t want to get vaccinated, or they can’t get vaccinated, either they have a medical restriction, or reason of religion, or any other reason why they happen to not want to get vaccinated, there’s different options for that,” said LISD Student Health Services Director Grace Lopez. “If it’s something medical, something from the doctor, also, if it’s a religious reason, or a reason of conscientious, they’ll need an affidavit, but they can contact their campus nurse and that way they can give them more information on what exactly what documents are needed.”

LISD will be hosting vaccination drives at all of its middle school campuses on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 for shots that are still pending for registration.

Parents with any questions can call the nurse of their campus for further information.

