Suspect tied to two carjackings in Laredo remains at large

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man believed tied to two carjackings and one robbery remains at large.

It’s been five days and no arrests have been made in connection to several carjackings that were reported last Thursday.

Laredo Police say they were informed of three incidents involving a man approaching victims brandishing a gun and taking several person items.

Two of those incidents involved the man taking two vehicles.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and has tattoos on his face.

If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

