Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Tecolotes mascot Tico helps South Texas Food Bank prepare meals

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The South Texas Food bank received some help in getting food to families in Laredo and the region.

The Tecos mascot Tico was on hand preparing food bags for families and helping with operations at the food bank.

Some of the food items included bread, water, meat, fruits, and vegetables.

Alexandro Carraman with the South Texas Food Bank said the Adopt A Family Program is one of the food bank’s biggest programs.

“For $120, you can sponsor a family for the entire year, it translates to a bag of about 60 to 70 pounds of food every month, and it contains vegetables, fruits, and any other essentials that we have in store,” said Carraman.

If you’re interested in learning more about some of the assistance the food bank offers, you can call 956-726-3120.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings
Carjacking victim shares terrifying encounter with armed man; suspect remains at large
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
105F Heat Most of This Week
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Rigoberto Barrientos and Kevin Green
Zapata resident files lawsuit against sheriff’s office claiming excessive force

Latest News

Gateway Community Health Center recognized ahead of National Health Center Week
Gateway Community Health Center recognized ahead of National Health Center Week
6a newscast recording
Tecolotes mascot Tico helps South Texas Food Bank prepare meals
Sam's Club Laredo closed for day
Fire breaks out at Laredo Sam’s Club
Sam's Club Laredo closed for day
Sam's Club Laredo Fire