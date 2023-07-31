Tecolotes mascot Tico helps South Texas Food Bank prepare meals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The South Texas Food bank received some help in getting food to families in Laredo and the region.

The Tecos mascot Tico was on hand preparing food bags for families and helping with operations at the food bank.

Some of the food items included bread, water, meat, fruits, and vegetables.

Alexandro Carraman with the South Texas Food Bank said the Adopt A Family Program is one of the food bank’s biggest programs.

“For $120, you can sponsor a family for the entire year, it translates to a bag of about 60 to 70 pounds of food every month, and it contains vegetables, fruits, and any other essentials that we have in store,” said Carraman.

If you’re interested in learning more about some of the assistance the food bank offers, you can call 956-726-3120.

