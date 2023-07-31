Shop Local
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A trailer rollover is reported north of Laredo Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the accident was reported northbound on I-35 close to mile marker 22.

At this time, authorities are reporting one person hurt.

No word yet on their condition.

People are asked to drive with caution and expect delays.

