Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A trailer rollover is reported north of Laredo Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the accident was reported northbound on I-35 close to mile marker 22.

At this time, authorities are reporting one person hurt.

No word yet on their condition.

People are asked to drive with caution and expect delays.

