Webb County approves grant to improve houses in colonias

Webb County, TX . (KGNS) - A grant was approved last week to improve houses that are in need in Webb County.

The money will go towards restoring three houses in the colonias area.

The funds will specifically go towards roof repairs, air conditioning, flooring and windows.

Commissioner for Precinct Two Wawi Tijerina said the grant came from the housing of community affairs - office of colonias initiative.

”It makes me very happy because I know we get to help the less fortunate we are helping them have a good quality of life not only for them but for their families,” said Tijerina.

Qualifications for the money include being low income and being a home owner with a clear title.

Commissioner Tijerina said they will apply for the same grant again to help others looking to improve their homes.

If you’re interested in applying, you can contact the county’s economic development offices.

