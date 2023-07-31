Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County approves grant to improve houses in colonias

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Webb County, TX . (KGNS) - A grant was approved last week to improve houses that are in need in Webb County.

The money will go towards restoring three houses in the colonias area.

The funds will specifically go towards roof repairs, air conditioning, flooring and windows.

Commissioner for Precinct Two Wawi Tijerina said the grant came from the housing of community affairs - office of colonias initiative.

”It makes me very happy because I know we get to help the less fortunate we are helping them have a good quality of life not only for them but for their families,” said Tijerina.

Qualifications for the money include being low income and being a home owner with a clear title.

Commissioner Tijerina said they will apply for the same grant again to help others looking to improve their homes.

If you’re interested in applying, you can contact the county’s economic development offices.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club Laredo closed for day
Fire breaks out at Laredo Sam’s Club
Laredo Police searching for man accused of two carjackings
Carjacking victim shares terrifying encounter with armed man; suspect remains at large
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
105F Heat Most of This Week
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo

Latest News

City of Laredo and nonprofit to shed light on increase in drug overdoses
Laredo sees an increase in drug overdose cases
City of Laredo and nonprofit to shed light on increase in drug overdoses
LISD aims to make mental health a top priority this school year
LISD aims to make mental health a top priority this school year
LISD aims to make mental health a top priority this school year