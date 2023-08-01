Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

An Increasingly Hot Weather Picture

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of the atmosphere is occupied by a hot dry airmass. A shallow layer of humid gulf air returns under the dry hot air each evening through the morning hours. This system is not moving, and will remain in full control of our weather through the forecast period. Temperatures will likely rise further by the end of the week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club Laredo closed for day
Fire breaks out at Laredo Sam’s Club
Roman Ortiz-Velasco
Man accused of crashing and killing LISD Police officer makes first court appearance
Yellow trucking firm lays off its 30,000 U.S. workers; Laredo workers affected
Yellow trucking firm lays off its 30,000 U.S. workers; Laredo workers affected
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Grass fire causing road closures in south Laredo

Latest News

The heat continues across South Texas
The heat continues across South Texas
The heat continues across South Texas
The heat continues across South Texas
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Hot, Then Hotter
Triple digit heat
Triple digit heat