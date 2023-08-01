An Increasingly Hot Weather Picture

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of the atmosphere is occupied by a hot dry airmass. A shallow layer of humid gulf air returns under the dry hot air each evening through the morning hours. This system is not moving, and will remain in full control of our weather through the forecast period. Temperatures will likely rise further by the end of the week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.