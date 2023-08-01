Bowling for Boy Scouts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This week many will be able to strike up some fun while helping raise funds for a great cause.

The South Texas Council with Boy Scouts of America will be hosting the Aztec District Bowling Tournament.

It’s all set to happen Thursday, Aug. 3 at Pla-Mor Entertainment.

The tournament will start at 5 pm.

All the funds raised during the tournament will help support programs hosted by the south Texas Council.

“We’re raising money to help our kids go to camp, and to register new kids. So we’re starting our fall recruitment and in August,” said Alexandra Manrique. “We try to help kids who’s families can’t afford scouting. Families who can’t afford to be in scouting. We help with the registration assistance and then our kids who are going to summer camp they help pay for their trip to summer camp.”

Those interested in participating will need to create a team of five players.

If you would like to register click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.