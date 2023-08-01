City of Laredo proclaims August as Overdose Awareness Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The number of overdose deaths continues to drastically rise in the gateway city.

On Tuesday, the City of Laredo proclaimed August as Overdose Awareness Month.

From Jan. 1 to now, the Laredo Police Department is reporting 43 overdose deaths, which has surpassed the 40 deaths that were reported last year.

The City of Laredo will be joining forces with local organizations such as SCAN and Pillar Strong along with the advocate group, Myke’s Purpose to raise awareness on substance abuse and provide details on where people can receive treatment.

Marina Moreno Medina, the founder of Myke’s Purpose said this mission is important to her since drugs took away her son.

“It happened seven years ago, and he started like any other with the gateway drug smoking weed and from their it went to harder drugs,” said Moreno Medina.

The police department said that it’s important that those who are struggling with addiction receive the help that they need.

Just this year they have received 283 calls about overdose, 17 of those calls were related to fentanyl.

The police department said they continue to see an increase in drug use in the Gateway City.

