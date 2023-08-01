Shop Local
City of Valle de Bravo joins binational agreement with Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Valle de Bravo located in the State of Mexico is joining the lists of cities that the City of Laredo has a bi-national agreement with.

This comes after several city officials made a visit to our neighboring country to the south.

Aileen Ramos with the City of Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau said this agreement serves as a way to exchange and improve any cultural and educational practices that both cities share between one another.

Ramos believes this treaty can boost the city’s economic development.

“They have a lot of sheep, that they produce barbacoa that they produce, and so the import and export of different products, said Ramos. “Being that we are the number one inland port in the nation, finding those key partners to bring more of that to our port, bringing more opportunities for trade, bringing more opportunities for exchange of ideas, of best practices for.”

Some of the Mexican cities that are under this bi-national agreement is the State of Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, and of course, the city of Nuevo Laredo.

