Driscoll Health Plan to hold 10th annual Back-to-School Community event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Saturday, students will be able to receive free backpacks and school supplies during an annual back to school event.

Driscoll Health Plan is gearing up to host its 10th annual Back-to-School community event on Aug. 5.

The event is set to kick off at 9 a.m. over at the Sames Auto Arena located at 6700 Arena Blvd.

Students have to be there in person to receive the free supplies and services.

Priscilla Lopez, LISD’s Health Services Director believes this is a grand opportunity for the community.

“This event is.. We offer backpacks, we’ll have haircuts, school supplies, and physicals and different health and also services for our students,” said Lopez.

The event is open to students from all the school districts.

