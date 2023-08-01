Laredo City Council waives garage sale permit fees for National Garage Sale Weekend

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, residents will have the opportunity to sell some of their treasures by setting up a garage sale.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members discussed waiving the permit fees for National Garage Sale Weekend from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.

Normally, the City of Laredo typically charges a $30 fee for hosting a yard sale.

Next weekend, residents will be able to host a garage sale without any fees or penalties.

