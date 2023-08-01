Laredo Police provide tips on reporting a missing person

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Thousands of people are reported missing in Texas each year.

There are protocols in place by local, state, and federal agencies in order to help those looking for their loved ones.

Whether it’s a missing person, or missing child case, some of these cases are often seen on national or local headlines.

Pushing out a missing person alert can often be lifesaving in some cases.

Just recently, a 75-year-old woman from San Antonio was reported missing.

An alert was pushed out and she was reunited with her family on Sunday.

When it comes to older adults going missing, Laredo Police say there are several factors to keep in mind.

According to Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza, authorities receive more reports of missing elderly residents than any other type of missing person cases.

Typically, there are several reasons why such as mental health, medication, or even their own personal will.

However, if an elderly person goes missing, there are things that will help authorities.

Laredo Police say to show a recent picture, their last location and if he or she has any symptoms that might put his or her life in danger.

The state’s Silver Alert Program was created by Texas legislation in year 2007, designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition but there is something that you should really keep in mind; making a false report of a missing child or person is a criminal offense in Texas.

